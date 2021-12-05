ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — One person has died and several others are hurt after a multi-car crash in Orange County.
The crash unfolded at S. Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road in Anaheim overnight Sunday between a Honda Accord and a Nissan Murano.READ MORE: Family Of 18-Year-Old Garret Hayward, Killed By Suspected DUI Driver, Hold Emotional Vigil
It was then that both cars collided in the intersection, and struck a third vehicle that was parked.
The Honda had five people inside. One of the occupants died at the scene, while the other four were transported to a hospital.READ MORE: In Wake Of Recent Crime Uptick, Beverly Hills Hires More Officers And Increases Patrols
The Nissan only had its driver inside who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
The parked vehicle had individuals inside; however, all were OK.MORE NEWS: Police Seeking Suspects In North Hollywood Shooting And Crash
The crash remains under investigation.