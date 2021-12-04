BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – A woman was struck in the face when she surprised two burglars ransacking her home in Bellflower, authorities said Saturday.
It was not immediately known if the woman was hospitalized or if anything was taken from the home, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Bellflower station, adding that he had no other immediate information.
The attempted burglary in the 14000 block of Bayou Avenue was reported sometime after 10 p.m. Friday.
Four people, including a child, had returned home from a movie theater and called 911 when they saw the two suspects inside the residence.
The man who owns the property, which includes a house near the street and a small residence at the end of the driveway, was wrestling with one of the suspects. His injuries were treated at an area hospital.