DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A vigil and call for justice was held downtown Saturday night for Angel De Marcos.
The 22-year-old De Marcos was involved in a two-car crash in September at Figueroa and 17th Streets.
Police said the driver of the second vehicle tried to leave the scene when De Marcos jumped onto the hood of the car.
At the time of the incident, a witness told police that the other driver drove directly toward De Marcos, forcing him to jump onto the hood of the car.
He fell off and died at the scene as the other driver sped off.
LAPD reportedly presented the case to the District Attorney's Office about a month ago, though the prosector's office has yet to file any charges.