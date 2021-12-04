LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A third victim was found near the site where a man and a woman were shot to death in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles, but he was expected to survive, authorities said Saturday.
Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and Graham Avenue at approximately 9:52 p.m. Friday and found two victims lying in the street and on the sidewalk, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
While at the scene, deputies discovered a third victim, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Meza said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were canvassing the area for possible witnesses and video surveillance. It is unknown if the shootings were related.
Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.