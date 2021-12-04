NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The driver of a pickup truck underwent surgery this morning after being shot and eventually crashing his vehicle near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valerio Street.
READ MORE: Vigil And Call For Justice Held Downtown For Angel De Marcos, Killed In Unsolved Hit-And-Run
The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.READ MORE: WeHo Follow-Home-Robbery Early Saturday Morning Under Investigation By Sheriff's Detectives
Detectives are trying to figure out if anyone witnessed the shooting, as well whether or not there is any security footage that might shed light on where the driver was shot.MORE NEWS: Judge Denies LA Firefighter's Union Request For Injunction Against City Vaccine Mandate Enforcement
Currently, there is no suspect information.