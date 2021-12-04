CHiPs For KidsJoin us today for the CHiPs For Kids Kick Off Event At The Citadel Outlets! Bring a new, unwrapped toy between 10a-6p
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:CHP, fatal, TUJUNA

TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – A person was fatally injured during a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Tujunga, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:53 a.m. on Big Tujunga Canyon Road at Mile Marker 4.16, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene about 1 a.m. airlifted a person to an area trauma center, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

That person later died from their injuries, the CHP said.

There was no other information available.