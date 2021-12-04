TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – A person was fatally injured during a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Tujunga, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 12:53 a.m. on Big Tujunga Canyon Road at Mile Marker 4.16, the California Highway Patrol reported.READ MORE: Los Angeles Clippers Hold Off Lakers, 119-115
Paramedics dispatched to the scene about 1 a.m. airlifted a person to an area trauma center, according to a county fire department dispatcher.READ MORE: La Mirada Home Decorated Like 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Could Face Fines Over Display
That person later died from their injuries, the CHP said.MORE NEWS: Homeless Crisis Complicates The Economic Recovery Of Historic Olvera Street
There was no other information available.