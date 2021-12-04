ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol today investigated a shooting on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that struck a pickup.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 10 east of San Gabriel Boulevard in the number 2 express lane, according to CHP Officer M. Lizarraga.READ MORE: WeHo Follow-Home-Robbery Early Saturday Morning Under Investigation By Sheriff's Detectives
The driver of the white Ford F-350 told the CHP the pickup was struck three times.
No one was injured.READ MORE: Judge Denies LA Firefighter's Union Request For Injunction Against City Vaccine Mandate Enforcement
The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan and there was no description of the shooter.
Anyone with information was asked to call Lizarraga or Officer J. Ortega at 323-980-4600.
MORE NEWS: CNN Fires Chris Cuomo
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)