CHiPs For KidsJoin us today for the CHiPs For Kids Kick Off Event At The Citadel Outlets! Bring a new, unwrapped toy between 10a-6p
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, UCLA, UCLA Mens Basketball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA men’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday at the University of Washington was canceled Friday due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program.

According to UCLA, the game will not be rescheduled under the Pac-12 policy regarding COVID-impacted games for which the two schools cannot agree on a new date.

READ MORE: Armed Suspects Posing As Police Follow Residents Home In Violent Robbery

The game will be considered a forfeit for Washington and a win for UCLA, but affect either team’s overall record.

READ MORE: Local Christmas Tree Lots May Sell Out Early This Year Due To Nationwide Shortage

However, the game will count as a league win for UCLA.

UCLA will play Marquette in Milwaukee on Dec. 11.

MORE NEWS: 4 Freeways In Calif. Rank Among Deadliest Nationwide

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)