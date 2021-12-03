LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA men’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday at the University of Washington was canceled Friday due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program.
According to UCLA, the game will not be rescheduled under the Pac-12 policy regarding COVID-impacted games for which the two schools cannot agree on a new date.
The game will be considered a forfeit for Washington and a win for UCLA, but affect either team's overall record.
However, the game will count as a league win for UCLA.
UCLA will play Marquette in Milwaukee on Dec. 11.
