TEJON RANCH (CBSLA) — A deal has been reached to build thousands of zero-emissions homes in Tejon Ranch, settling a two-decade-long battle over development in the open space north of the Grapevine.
The environmental group Climate Resolve claimed Tejon Ranch Company’s development plans didn’t account for potential environmental impacts, putting a halt to the housing project that was approved by the Los Angeles County supervisors in 2019. As of Wednesday, the company has compromised and made changes to the development plans, clearing the way for a settlement.READ MORE: CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive Kicks Off For 2021
The new plans call for more than 19,000 homes zero-emissions homes designed to combat global warming. The project will also provide funding for fire protection and prevention measures.
"We're trying to show that it doesn't have to be an either-or like addressing housing crisis, affordability crisis, or the climate crisis," said Bryn Lindblad of Climate Resolve. "So with net-zero projects like this, we can address both crises in one."
The battle over the development had been one of the longest-running in Southern California, spanning two decades. Tejon Ranch has agreed to set aside 18% of the development for affordable housing and create supportive housing for the homeless within the planned community. The project is projected to include commercial space, schools, fire stations, a police station, and a library, to be built in phases over 20 years.