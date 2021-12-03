BURBANK (CBSLA) – Four small stores were hit by burglars in the early morning hours Friday in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank.

The burglaries occurred along a stretch of the 3200 block of Magnolia Boulevard, between California and Ontario streets.

Burbank police responded to the first alarm at 2:40 a.m. They then discovered broken windows and doors at several shops.

Three vintage clothing stores and a homemade jewelry boutique were hit.

The suspects made off with cash boxes and registers, as well as jewelry, police said.

“They broke windows, all down the block, and I think they got mine last, because I had an alarm, and they called me, and that’s how we sort of found out about it,” said Karyn Cantor, owner of Classic Hardware Jewelry, whose store was hit.

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved. No arrests have been made. Burbank police told CBSLA Friday morning’s burglaries are different in nature from the recent slew of large scale smash-and-grab looting style burglaries.

Police are investigating. A financial estimate of the damage and the cash and items stolen was not immediately confirmed.

“At this time of year, these stores are small, and they operate in a very high rent district of Burbank, although the holidays are a great time of year where these stores can thrive, it’s also a tough time of year when you suffer a loss like this,” Burbank police Lt. Derek Green said.

Meanwhile, smash-and-grab burglaries have become an unwelcome trend in recent weeks across both Los Angeles and California.

On Nov. 21, the storefronts of a Louis Vuitton and a Saks Fifth Avenue on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills were damaged by smash-and-grab burglaries.

On Nov. 22, a large group of looters took part in a smash-and-grab burglary at the Nordstrom in The Grove in the Fairfax District. Three suspects were apprehended folowing a police pursuit.

On Nov. 24, a Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park was also targeted by several burglars.

On Nov. 26, a large group rushed into a Bottega Veneta clothing store on Melrose in Beverly Grove.

A smash-and-grab burglary also took place at an Alhambra ice-cream shop on Nov. 27.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the issue, defending Proposition 47 and saying that violators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.