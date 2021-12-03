LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man riding a scooter was struck and killed in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The collision occurred at Flower Street and Adams Boulevard at about 5 a.m., near the 110 Freeway, about five blocks from the USC campus.
According to Los Angeles police, a car appeared to hit a utility box and topple a light pole before striking the scooter.
The victim was not immediately identified.
The driver of the car and a passenger remained at the scene. They have been detained for questioning.
An LAPD official told CBSLA that investigators will be reviewing nearby L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) cameras for possible video footage of the crash.