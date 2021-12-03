COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A group that gives free mini train rides at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park is back on track after vandals wreaked havoc on their tiny train depot.
“We were so sad that people decided to vandalize our beloved trains,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, and a former mayor of Costa Mesa, said.
Foley presented the Orange County Model Engineers with a $15,000 check Thursday to help pay for repairs to the tiny Goat Hill Junction depot and a new security system. The group had arrived at the train depot Wednesday to find it vandalized.
“It’s not a lot of money to most people, but anything that we have to shell out, we have to solicit, so it’s a big deal for us,” said Hank Castignetti of Orange County Model Engineers.
Roof shingles had been ripped off the depot and scattered onto a parking lot, and a metal security window was smashed. The group was concerned the damage started with so many shingles could lead to even more problems in the event of a big storm.
The mini trains were locked up tight, so they weren’t damaged by the vandals. Orange County Model Engineers is a non-profit group of train lovers that run the mini railroad, offering free rides to the public.