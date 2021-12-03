CHiPs For KidsJoin us today for the CHiPs For Kids Kick Off Event At The Citadel Outlets! Bring a new, unwrapped toy between 10a-6p
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, No Burn Alert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland through Saturday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning was extended for a sixth consecutive day and will now be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Saturday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.

READ MORE: Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund To Benefit New MLK Children's Center In Watts

Those in mountain communities above 3,000 feet or the high desert are exempt for the order along with homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.

READ MORE: CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive Kicks Off For 2021

Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not included in the order, the SCAQMD said.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.

MORE NEWS: 14 Killed In San Bernardino Terror Attack Will Be Honored With New Memorial

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)