LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five armed suspects disguised as police followed home residents and robbed them in a Hancock Park neighborhood.

The robbery, which was partially caught on a home security camera, happened on Nov. 28 around 10 p.m., police said.

This is just of many robberies that have been occurring recently in the L.A. area. According to LAPD, there were 162 high-value robberies so far this year, with most of them happening in the last few months. This incident was unique in that it involved police impersonators who were armed and beat the victims, sending one of them to the hospital with severe facial injuries.

The LAPD says the three victims had dinner at The Grove shopping center nearby and walked home. When they were attempting to open the front door, detectives say two people confronted them demanding money and wanted to get inside. The victims complied and let the robbers in, where there were two more victims inside. Once in the home, three more suspects arrived for a total of five suspects and five victims.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LAPD at 213-922-8217.