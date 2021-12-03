CHiPs For KidsJoin us today for the CHiPs For Kids Kick Off Event At The Citadel Outlets! Bring a new, unwrapped toy between 10a-6p
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Child Stabbed, Mar Vista, Stabbing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An 11-year-old girl was stabbed in the head following a fight in Mar Vista. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place in the 3200 block of Sawtelle Boulevard at about 8:55 p.m, where an 11-year-old girl was in an altercation with another girl when two more young teens came up behind the 11-year-old. One of the suspects was armed with a steak knife and stabbed the 11-year-old in the back of the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects fled the scene on foot. Police later located them and took the girls into custody.