11-Year-Old Stabbed In Head In Mar Vista, Victim Is StableThe incident took place in the 3200 block of Sawtelle Boulevard at about 8:55 p.m, where an 11-year-old girl was in an altercation with another girl when two more young teens came up behind the 11-year-old. One of the suspects was armed with a steak knife and stabbed the 11-year-old in the back of the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.