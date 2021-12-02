ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Magic Kingdom is sold out for the rest of year.
Disneyland, which is a hot ticket during the holidays, has no more to sell for the rest of December.
The amusement park fully reopened on June 15, when the state lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions. However, Disneyland is still requiring reservations and has limited its attendance capacity to avoid crowding at the park.
However, people hoping to see Disneyland all decked out for the holidays still have time. The Christmas décor will remain until Jan. 9, and as of Thursday, daily tickets are still available for purchase for the month of January.