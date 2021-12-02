LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings lost to the Calgary Flames, 3-2, as they struggled to get past Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom as he made 40 saves.
This marks the Kings' seventh loss in the past eight games.
The Kings started the game off strong, scoring with Alex Iafallo scoring the first goal of the game off of assists from defenseman Alexander Edler and right wing Viktor Arvidsson.
However, penalties would be the downfall for the Kings as two of the Flames' three goals came off of power-play opportunities. The first of which came at 11:19 after right wing Dustin Brown went to the box for hooking Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau. The power play goal was scored by left wing Andrew Mangiapane assisted by defenseman Noah Hanifin and center Mikael Backlund.
The next power-play goal came shortly after left wing Carl Grundstrom was penalized for cross checking left wing Milan Lucic in the first period. Lucic got his revenge and scored with defenseman Oliver Kylington and Mangiapane assisting.
Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk scored his 11th goal of the season during the second period, putting the game out of reach for the Kings.
Edler would later score in the second period, his 100th career goal.
Los Angeles will face the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 5.