LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While the MLB may be facing a lockout, it doesn’t stop Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner from giving back to the community.

Turner and his wife Kourtney unveiled a newly renovated learning center at a Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights, where students can come after school to hang out with their friends and finish some school work.

“We couldn’t be more excited to jump on board and help modernize it and create a space for kids to feel comfortable in pursuing their dreams,” said Justin.

The learning center will serve 100 students per day and host workshops focused on topics like substance abuse prevention, mental health and career exploration.

“To be able to come here and feel comfortable in this space and confident to get where they want to go is huge,” said Kourtney.

Both the staff and students were excited about this newly designed space.

“We’re all so excited. Our room looks amazing,” said executive director Patricia Siqueiros. “It looks like a room you would see on a college. We’re so grateful to Justin and Kourtney Taylor and the Turner Foundation.”

When presented with the new learning center the students said they were excited to create new memories, but were even more excited to meet one of their favorite players.

“I’m chilling with my friends. I’m chilling in a fun creative room and I’m chilling with Justin Turner,” said student Beatriz Beltran. “That’s so crazy!”