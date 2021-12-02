CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:CHiPs For Kids, InstaStory

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9’s annual CHiPS for Kids toy drive is once again underway.

CBS2/KCAL9 is a proud co-sponsor of the annual event which brings holiday joy to kids and families in need.

READ MORE: First Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In LA County

Donate online by clicking this link or drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need at any of the following locations and dates:

CBS2/KCAL9 LIVE Toy Drive Locations

Dec 3rd
Citadel Outlets
10am-6pm
100 Citadel Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90040

READ MORE: Fake Students Potentially Stealing Millions From Financial Aid

Dec 10th
Plaza West Covina
10am-6pm
1800 Plaza Drive
West Covina, CA 91790

Dec 17th
Walgreens
10am-6pm
550 N Ventu Park Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

Drop Off Locations Sites

  • Citadel, Los Angeles
  • Lakewood Center Mall
  • Target, Valencia
  • Westfield Mall, Culver City
  • Plaza West Covina

Donations will be accepted all December so the CHP can purchase toys and distribute them in time for Christmas.

MORE NEWS: Parolee Aariel Maynor Arrested In Connection With Jacqueline Avant Killing After Shooting Himself In The Foot

The CHiPS for Kids toy drive runs through Christmas Eve.