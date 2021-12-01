LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — World AIDS Day is being observed in Los Angeles Wednesday with a ceremony at The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park.
The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument was created in 2004 and is etched with the names of more than 360 people who died from AIDS complications.
On Wednesday, the monument’s expanded footprint and new artwork will be unveiled, with the additional names of more than 1,000 people lost to HIV.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, TWLM founder Richard Zaldivar, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, are expected to attend the 6:15 p.m. ceremony at 3600 N. Mission Road.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and Juan Pablo di Pace are set to perform at the event.
Meanwhile Wednesday, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s sold-out concert featuring Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera was set to start at 8 p.m. at the Forum.
The event will also honor Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be accepted by his wife, Jane Sanders.
World AIDS Day was founded in 1988, the first international day for global health. It is observed around the world each Dec. 1 to raise awareness about AIDS and honor the people who have died of the disease.
