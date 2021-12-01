LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California and Cal State University systems both extended their 2022 application deadlines to midnight tonight after their sites crashed, leaving prospective students in the lurch.

Panicking high school seniors took to social media to plead for help, or commiserate with fellow procrastinators, as the UC and CSU application websites got stuck under the onslaught of demand Monday night.

😭cal state & uc application sites are downnnn why am I such a lazy procrastinator?? but like technically I'm submitting early cuz it's not due until tomorrow — erin (@kaonticreations) November 30, 2021

Its heartwarming to know I'm not the only one that procrastinated to submit CSU applications but man I didn't think only 600 people are crashing the website. That's pitiful. — Daniel (@wateryo_) November 30, 2021

Not everyone submitting their csu applications last minute😭😭 my site crashed😭😭 — ❝ mang⁷⁷♡| D-4 FREEBIES (@httpsjvehyun) November 30, 2021

@calstate don’t play wit me rn the csu apply website is down and I just need to submit the application wthhh😭😭 — jasey (@sjqlumin) November 30, 2021

I guess I’m not going to college anymore the csu application website is down I’m literally throwing up — Erica Harness (@EricaHarness22) November 30, 2021

Some applicants reported having trouble submitting their application fees, while others got a “system offline” message.

shoutout to all the people who crashed the uc application site trying to finish their apps last minute pic.twitter.com/AVM3R7msRF — lizzy • widower arc brainrot (@sandcastieI) November 30, 2021

who let the spider no way home team run the uc application website? pic.twitter.com/LwJD9W41lo — all i want for ale(x-mas) is you (@alexsaysyikes) November 30, 2021

Cal State University extended its deadline to Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

The Cal State Apply deadline for fall 2022 applications has been extended to Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. PST. We apologize for connectivity issues that users may have experienced. Link to apply: https://t.co/cXVEfLKEgI Applicant support: https://t.co/ItQexkJBEd https://t.co/dJDWcH2PB4 — The CSU (@calstate) November 30, 2021

University of California also extended its deadline – but only for applications that were started on Tuesday and didn’t go through.

1/ The deadline for completing UC admissions applications has been extended to Dec. 1, 11:59pm PST. However, you MUST start your application by today (Nov. 30). Applications started on Dec. 1 will not be accepted. — UC Application (@UC_Apply) November 30, 2021

“Applications started on Dec. 1 will not be accepted,” UC Application said in a tweet.