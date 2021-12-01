BREAKING:First US Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In California
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Cal State University, CSU, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, UC, University of California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California and Cal State University systems both extended their 2022 application deadlines to midnight tonight after their sites crashed, leaving prospective students in the lurch.

Panicking high school seniors took to social media to plead for help, or commiserate with fellow procrastinators, as the UC and CSU application websites got stuck under the onslaught of demand Monday night.

READ MORE: First US Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In California

Some applicants reported having trouble submitting their application fees, while others got a “system offline” message.

READ MORE: Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Executive Clarence Avant, Found Shot To Death In Beverly Hills Home Invasion

Cal State University extended its deadline to Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

University of California also extended its deadline – but only for applications that were started on Tuesday and didn’t go through.

MORE NEWS: Report: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Was Aware Of Aide Rick Jacob’s Inappropriate Behavior

“Applications started on Dec. 1 will not be accepted,” UC Application said in a tweet.