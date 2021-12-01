LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.
Noah hosted last year’s ceremony which was scaled back due to the pandemic and held on the outdoor event deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.READ MORE: Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Executive Clarence Avant, Found Shot To Death In Beverly Hills Home Invasion
“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”
Last month, the Grammy nominees were announced.READ MORE: Report: Reloaded Ammunition May Have Been In Gun That Alec Baldwin Fired On 'Rust' Set
Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.
The Jan. 31 show will be presented at Crypto.com Arena, as Staples Center will be known as of Dec. 25.MORE NEWS: 14 Cattle Killed After Big Rig Crashes Into Motorcycle Abandoned On Highway 395 In Hesperia
The ceremony will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.