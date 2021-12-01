INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – For the first time ever, both SoFi Stadium and The Forum will host events Wednesday night, leading to possible gridlock as tens of thousands of people descend on Inglewood.
K-pop superstars BTS will hold court at SoFi for the third of their four sold out shows there, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The adjacent YouTube Theater will also be holding a BTS Dance Party, where the concert will be livestream.
Meanwhile, The Forum will host the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's "The LA Revival" to commemorate World AIDS Day. The free concert event, which is sold out, will feature singers Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Hudson. It starts at 8 p.m.
SoFi has a capacity of between 70,000 and 100,000, depending on the event, while The Forum can hold up to 17,500 people.
Event organizers and Inglewood city officials are advising people to come as early as possible. Parking lots at SoFi Stadium open at noon.
People are also advised to go online and prepay for a parking spot in an onsite of offsite lot prior to driving to Inglewood, or to use public transportation or a rideshare app.
This past summer, Inglewood converted the residential neighborhoods around SoFi Stadium to permit parking only on event days in order to keep neighborhoods from being overrun by SoFi attendees.