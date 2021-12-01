LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say two men arrested on suspicion of targeting senior citizens in a real estate fraud scheme may have more victims.
Joshua Findley, 30, of Alhambra, and Shahen Hovsepian Banki, 54, of Burbank, were arrested on Nov. 3 after the LAPD says they tried to take out a fraudulent loan of $400,000. According to police, investigators determined the two men were part of a larger identity theft and loan fraud enterprise.READ MORE: University Of California, Cal State University Extend 2022 Application Deadlines After Sites Crash
LAPD investigators say they found that the titles of six vacant properties that were owned by seniors in LA County were “fraudulently conveyed into a fraudulent business name ‘Cruz Holding Ent.’” The properties, which were transferred on Sept. 2, have a combined value of approximately $3,556,300.
Police did not reveal any further details about Findley and Banki's alleged scheme. But investigators say they believe there may be more victims of the scheme who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information about the two men, Cruz Holding Ent., or believes they may also be a victim, can contact Detective Brian Calicchia at (213) 486-6620.