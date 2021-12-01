LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland until Thursday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
The ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning was extended for a sixth consecutive day and will now be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.
READ MORE: Southland Coastal Areas Draped In Fog; Forecasters Urge Caution On The Roads
#CheckBeforeYouBurn EXTENSION: Wednesday, December 1st – Thursday, December 2nd are No-Burn Days: https://t.co/Y158Op74tv
Find out more about our No-Burn program at https://t.co/Q46dBQwAzI and sign up for alerts at https://t.co/lyxsiZyT4O pic.twitter.com/mxEWoCs1ze
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) December 1, 2021
Those in mountain communities above 3,000 feet or the high desert are exempt for the order along with homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.READ MORE: Planned Parenthood Los Angeles Reports 400,000 Patients Had Their Data Exfiltrated In October
Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not included in the order, the SCAQMD said.
Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.MORE NEWS: LA County Hosts Ceremony To Mark Burial Of 1,740 Unclaimed Dead Who Passed In 2018
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)