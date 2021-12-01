BREAKING:First US Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In California
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:LAPD pursuit, Truck Pursuit

PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police are pursuing a stolen white 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup truck.

The driver led police northbound on I-5 then onto the westbound 118. The pursuit began in the Pacoima area. The report first came in at about 4:40 p.m. The driver is maintaining a speed between 50-65 mph. After exiting the westbound 118, the driver of the stolen pickup continued down southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Because of the vehicles size, authorities could not stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver and must resort to spike strips.

