PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police are pursuing a stolen white 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup truck.
The driver led police northbound on I-5 then onto the westbound 118. The pursuit began in the Pacoima area. The report first came in at about 4:40 p.m. The driver is maintaining a speed between 50-65 mph. After exiting the westbound 118, the driver of the stolen pickup continued down southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard.READ MORE: LA Marks World AIDS Day With Memorial Ceremony In Lincoln Park
Because of the vehicles size, authorities could not stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver and must resort to spike strips.READ MORE: Dodgers To Re-Sign Chris Taylor
MORE NEWS: Keith Pullam Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Estranged Girlfriend, Cynthia Hairston