(CBS) – CBS and the Recording Academy announced today that Trevor Noah, Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies of The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena (currently Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31st, 2022 from 8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT. The awards will also be available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+.

Last week, The 64th Annual GRAMMY Award nominees were revealed, and it was announced that, for the first time, there are 10 nominees in each of the general field categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year’s top nominees include Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune into The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Monday January 31, 2022. Check your local listings for more information.