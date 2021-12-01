BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – One suspect was arrested Tuesday night after an incident in which a driver allegedly attempted to run over a Beverly Hills police officer during a traffic stop, and then lead authorities on a pursuit.
The incident began at 7:38 p.m. when a Beverly Hills police officer attempted to pull over a Kia with no license plates for a code violation near Rodeo Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.
The officer pulled over the Kia, and was standing behind it, when the driver went into reverse, struck the officer's cruiser, and then sped away westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard, police said.
The officer was not hurt.
A pursuit ensued before the suspect abandoned the Kia in an alley near Linden Drive and Charleville Boulevard.
Police set up a perimeter and eventually found and captured one person. Two handguns were also found.
Early Wednesday morning, police said it was unclear how many people were riding in the Kia, and if any suspects are outstanding. It’s also unclear whether the person taken into custody was the driver.