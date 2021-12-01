LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Without Paul George out on his first rest day of the season, the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Sacramento Kings 124-115.

Forward Nicolas Batum was also left off the roster after he entered health and safety protocols on Nov. 21.

Without their top scorer in George, the Clippers struggled to get anything going on offense shooting an outrageous amount of field goals (100) while making 47. They also struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 29% from three.

Bench scoring was one of the only shining spots for the Clippers, scoring almost twice as much as the Kings’ bench. Luke Kennard and Terance Mann led the team scoring 19 points each.

However, the Clippers struggled to get back on defense allowing 20 fastbreak points.

The Kings had a pair of double-double performances with Richaun Holmes scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton scoring 12 points and dishing out 11 assists.

De’Aaron Fox led the game in scoring dropping 24 points. His teammate Terence Davis was close behind with 23 points.

The Clippers’ highest lead of the night was 5 points but they only shortly held it in the first quarter before the King recaptured and never gave it back. The largest lead of the night came from the Kings when they led in by 25 late in the third quarter.

The Clippers almost came back after they went on a 13-0 run with 1:42 seconds left in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead down to nine points. However, it was too little too late.

The Clippers will look to bounce back in their next game against the team they share a stadium with, the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday. Dec. 3.