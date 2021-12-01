LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera will receive the inaugural Music Icon honor at the People’s Choice Awards next week, producers announced Wednesday.
Aguilera will be honored for her “contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career.”
Aguilera will also perform “a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs,’ during the ceremony.
In addition to Aguilera’s musical accomplishments, she is also being honored for her work as a global representative for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief.