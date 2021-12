Angels Reportedly Re-Sign Closer Raisel Iglesias To Four-Year Deal Raisel was a dominant force out of the Angels' bullpen in 2021, locking down 34 saves in 39 chances, sporting a 2.57 ERA.

Ducks Blow Late Three-Goal Lead, Beat Kings 5-4 In Shootout The first Freeway Faceoff of the season proved to be as exciting of a game as either the Ducks or Kings have played all season long.

No LeBron? No Problem: Despite Slow Start, Lakers Beat Kings, 117-92LeBron James was scratched off the lineup after he was placed into the health and safety protocols. James has missed 12 of the 23 games so far this season. With tonight's win, the Lakers improve to 5-7 without their star player.