LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.

In a video message released Wednesday, the 74-year-old rock icon said he wanted to dispel any rumors and explain what’s going on with his health.

“Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife, Cindy, to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest. So, when we went there, we found out that I needed to take care of it, so I am. I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest and catch up with my health, so that when I play for you, I will play the way I’m used to,” Santana said in the video.

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said the guitarist underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure,” but gave no specifics.

The 10-time Grammy winner’s heart procedure and recovery prompted the cancellation of his concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year. He’s set to resume performances in January, his management said.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Vrionis said in a statement. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

Earlier this year, Santana released the album “Blessings and Miracles,” which includes collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton and more.

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

