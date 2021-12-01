UPLAND (CBSLA) – A three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning spread through several apartment buildings under construction in Upland.
The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and 9th Street.
Sky2 was over the scene as multiple buildings under construction were on fire. A little before 7 a.m., the fire also spread to an occupied apartment building.
About 60 firefighters with San Bernardino County, Ontario and Los Angeles County fire departments, along with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, were on scene.
There was no word on a cause or whether anyone was hurt.