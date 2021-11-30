LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials at LAX said Tuesday night that police were investigating a suspicious item, closing some of the nearby streets.
“Eastbound Century Boulevard Between Airport and Aviation is closed for a police response to a potentially suspicious item. Please use alternative routes and allow extra time in the area,” officials tweeted.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
