LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Without LeBron James and despite a slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a win against the Sacramento Kings, 117-92.

James was scratched off the lineup after he was placed into the health and safety protocols. James has missed 12 of the 23 games so far this season. With tonight’s win, the Lakers improve to 5-7 without their star player.

The Lakers turned to forward Anthony Davis to carry the brunt of the scoring with the big man scoring 25 points on 12 for 22 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds. On the defensive side, Davis protected the interior with two blocks and a pair of steals.

After stellar shooting performances in the past two games, Russell Westbrook struggled to find the bottom of the basket, making nine out of 21 attempts and recording a 20% three-point percentage. He finished the game with 23 points.

The Lakers’ bench stepped up with James’ absence scoring 58 points more than doubling to the Kings’ 20.

Richaun Holmes led the Kings in scoring with 27 points while only missing one bucket.

The Lakers were slow out the gate, struggling to get anything going in the first half but a half-court heave from guard Malik Monk — which cut the Kings’ lead to single digits — gave the Lakers the momentum needed to start the second half.

Monk finished the game with 22 points shooting 50% overall and 60% from three.

After regaining the lead with 4:38 left in the third quarter, the Lakers routed the Kings, allowing them to score only 33 points in the second half.

The Lakers will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Dec. 3.