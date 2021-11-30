BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – The Beverly Hills Police Department has a new Chief of Police, after Mark Stainbrook was sworn in on Tuesday. Before Stainbrook, BHPD was operating under interim-Chief Dominick Rivetti, who held the position for just over a year – since May 2020.

In a statement given following the swearing in, Stainbrook said:

“I’ve learned very quickly that this is a highly engaged and super supportive community, and I’m very excited about that. … I’m sure that the current state of American law enforcement is on the minds of everyone here. Certainly these have been challenging times, but there are things that remain constant. We want safe neighborhoods. We want our world-renowned business district to be safe and thriving.”

Stainbrook was formerly Chief of Police for the San Diego Harbor Police Department, a position he held since 2018.

His law enforcement career began in 1995 as a member of the Los Angeles Police Department. While there he continued to rise through the ranks before reaching lieutenant. He then went on to the SDHPD in 2011, where he was named Assistant Chief of Police. He assumed the Chief of Police title in 2018.

In 2019, Stainbrook was named San Diego Crime Commission’s County Law Enforcement Official of the Year.

Also a military veteran, Stainbrook served in Irag in 2003, where he was commissioned to reconstitute Iraqi police units in Baghdad. He was a member of the Marine Corps Reserve, holding the title of lieutenant colonel when he retired after 32 years.

