LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s Animal Care Foundation sought donations Tuesday to help fight animal cruelty and support other animal welfare programs.
Donations will provide officer training, equipment and supplies for the county's Department of Animal Care and Control so that the department can enforce animal cruelty laws and rescue abused and neglected animals.
The Animal Care Foundation has established multiple programs to help animals in need. The foundation also fundraises for spay-and-neuter programs, pet adoptions and public education.
The county department serves an estimated 45,000 animals annually and provides services around-the-clock in unincorporated areas and 45 of the 88 cities in the county.
Donations can be made at lacountyanimals.org/give.