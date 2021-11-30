BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A menorah lighting ceremony will be held at Beverly Hills City Hall Tuesday to mark the third night of Hanukkah.
🕎Please join us for the Menorah Lighting Celebration Tuesday, November 30 at 4:30 p.m. on the Crescent side of City Hall.
The ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. and Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich will provide a brief overview of Hanukkah traditions and extend holiday well wishes.
“As we reflect during this special time of year, we look forward to welcoming everyone to City Hall Tuesday afternoon for our menorah lighting celebration,” Wunderlich said. “Now more than ever, our community remains committed to peace and unity.”
A menorah lighting ceremony was held at Beverly Hills City Hall in 2019. The city was unable to hold a menorah lighting ceremony in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, another menorah lighting will also be held Tuesday at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.
Los Angeles City Hall and the US Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles will be lit in yellow nightly through Sunday.
