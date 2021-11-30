BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A Beverly Hills Police Department pursuit turned into a manhunt on Tuesday evening.
The incident began when a BHPD officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for unknown reasons. The suspect attempted to run the officer over with their vehicle before fleeing the scene – the officer was not injured.
A short pursuit ensued, ending when the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Authorities have now set a perimeter and are searching an area in Beverly Hills near Wilshire and Santa Monica, on South Linden Drive and Charleville Boulevard.
The suspect is described as an African American male, it is unclear if there are more suspects wanted at the time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.