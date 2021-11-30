LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Nov. 23 at a family Thanksgiving gathering.
Jasyre "Eli" Robinson, last seen in the 2400 block of E. 126th Street in Compton, used a rideshare service that was supposed to arrive in Carson, but dropped him off near the Manhattan Beach Pier.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, social media hints suggest that Robinson might still be in the Manhattan Beach area.
The 17-year-old is described as a Black male, 6 foot 6 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt saying, "Don't Boss Up, Moss Up," gray sweats and light blue Crocs.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts or anyone who might’ve seen Robinson to call the Sheriff’s Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at LACrimestoppers.org