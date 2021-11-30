SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The high winds that raked Southern California on Thanksgiving week wreaked havoc on trees across the region, particularly in Santa Ana.
Once the windstorm, which reached speeds between 25 and 35 mph and had gusts that exceeded 60 mph, finally subsided, Santa Ana city officials say its public works maintenance services division got more than 200 calls for help involving damaged trees.
The calls included reports of 12 fallen trees, more than 60 tree limbs that fell, and tree brush blown about across the city, officials said. The core areas of the wind impacts were in central and eastern Santa Ana.
City officials say they are prioritizing calls involving cars, structural damage, and blocked streets. Tree limbs and debris are being cut and stacked on parkways, to be removed once all major hazards have been addressed, officials said.
City officials say they are prioritizing calls involving cars, structural damage, and blocked streets. Tree limbs and debris are being cut and stacked on parkways, to be removed once all major hazards have been addressed, officials said.
Santa Ana residents who want to report downed trees and debris can use the mySantaAna app, contact Public Works Dispatch by calling (714) 647-3380 or via email at PWADispatch@santa-ana.org, or submitting the report online.