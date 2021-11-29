LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A woman and four children were shot to death Sunday night at a home in Lancaster.
The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 3500 Block of Garnet Lane.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a “rescue responding” call to find a woman and four children — three boys and a girl all under the age of 12 — dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Their names were not immediately released.
A man, believed to be the father of the children, was detained at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and was being interviewed by detectives.
The circumstances of the shooting and a possible motive were still unclear.