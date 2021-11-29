FLORENCE – FIRESTONE (CBSLA) – Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at around 11:30 a.m. near Leon H. Washington Park on Monday morning.
According to a release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, a man, supposedly in his late-20’s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the driveway of a home on East 90th Street. He was unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
Authorities did not indicate whether the man lived in the home he was in front of, and there is no suspect information at the time.
However, they are investigating the case for gang involvement.
They urge anyone with information to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
