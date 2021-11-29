CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Culver City Police are seeking information in regards to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday evening.
The incident took place near the Westfield Culver City Mall on Sepulveda Boulevard at around 10:45 p.m. A man sitting on a bus-stop bench was approached by two men who held him at gunpoint while they took the victim's property.
The victim stated that the men then entered a dark-colored sedan and fled the scene.
According to the victim’s description, both men are aged allegedly aged between 25 and 30 years old. The man with the gun was wearing a blue bandana over his face and a grey and black hooded sweater.
Anyone with information was asked to contact CCPD Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
