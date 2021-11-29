LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in an unincorporated area of eastern Los Angeles County.
Joseph Huertas, 29, was taken into custody Sunday in the slaying of his girlfriend, a woman in her 20s.
According to the sheriff’s department, the killing occurred at about 6:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard. The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released by the L.A. County coroner’s office.
A possible motive for the murder was not immediately known.
Huertas is being held in L.A. County jail on $2 million bail. He is expected in court on Tuesday.