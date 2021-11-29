LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to terms with relief pitcher Daniel Hudson. The deal, worth $7 million over one year, was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The move falls in the shadow of the insanity that has been MLB free agency over the last 36 hours, in which the Dodgers saw both Max Scherzer and Corey Seager move on to join new franchises.

Hudson spent parts of 2021 with both the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, where he made 54 total appearances. He sported a 3.31 ERA over 51.2 innings pitched, striking out 75 batters and walking just 16.

He throws a high-90’s fastball, with above average off-speed pitches to compliment – especially his hard slider, which he throws often. He also occasionally mixes in a changeup and a sinker. Hudson figures to appear out of the bullpen late in games, but isn’t a traditional closer, with only 27 saves throughout his career.

The addition of Hudson likely means that the Dodgers will be out on at least one of their relievers turned free agent – notably Corey Knebel (who has recently been tied to the Phillies) Jimmy Nelson and Kenley Jansen. The Dodgers also declined their 2022 option on Joe Kelly, meaning it’s unlikely that they’ll bring him back.

This would be Hudson’s second stint as a Dodger, as he was a member of the team in 2018, when he had a 4.11 ERA over 46.0 innings pitched.

Since then, Hudson has been much more reliable out of the bullpen, appearing in 144 games over the last three seasons – with a respectable 3.28 ERA to boot.

However, the second half of 2021 didn’t treat Hudson well, as his ERA ballooned to 5.21 as a member of the Padres, from the 2.20 it was at with the Nationals in the earlier part of the year.

Dodgers fans will also remember Hudson from his performance in the 2019 Postseason with the Nationals, when he made three appearances out of the bullpen – holding the Boys in Blue scoreless over 2.2 innings pitched, also earning a save in Game 2.

He earned four saves in all that postseason, and was the man on the mound in the deciding games of both the NLCS and World Series victories for Washington.

Hudson, 34, now in his 12th MLB season has also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays. He began his career as a starting pitcher before settling into a relief role in 2015. He did however make 33 starts for the Diamondbacks in 2011, a year in which he had a 3.49 ERA with 16 wins and 169 strikeouts. He also won a Silver Slugger that season.

Over his 12 seasons, Hudson has made 454 appearances and his career WAR is 5.8. He’s hurled 719 strikeouts in 765 innings pitched.