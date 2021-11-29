SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — As the City of Los Angeles begins to enforce its vaccine mandate, businesses are happy to comply despite potential loss in business and angering customers who disagree with the mandate.

“When someone comes in that we don’t know, we go through a health screener questionnaire and we also check their vaccine,” said Jason Cohen, owner of Alive Fitness.

Cohen has owned Alive Fitness for 18 years but has struggled to keep it open during the pandemic, even losing some clients and trainers because of the vaccine mandate.

“It’s been horrendous,” added Cohen. “I mean this particular industry has been decimated.”

Despite the loss of business, he continues to follow the guidelines.

“It’s the only way we can move forward,” he said.

Businesses will first receive a warning if fail to follow the guidelines set forth by the vaccine mandate, SafePassLA. However, if they fail to further comply, they may face a fine of up to $5,000 for repeated citations.

Some of the businesses, already spread thin because of the lack of workers, are nervous about encounters with customers upset with the vaccine mandate.

“We’ve been going through so much but it adds additional pressure to my staff without any funding and support from the city,” said Theo Mavro, owner of The Sherman.

Mavro asked for the city to provide additional support to businesses so employees who are interacting directly with customers can be shielded from irate customers.

“I think it’s unfair for them to have to deal with it,” said Cohen.