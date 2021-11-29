TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen in Torrance.
Imelda Christina Tapia was last seen on Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Fiat Street in Torrance.
She is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with short black hair cut in a bob hairstyle. She also has brown eyes and typically wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a green shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Imelda Christina Tapia #Torrance https://t.co/BE8YID3rYA pic.twitter.com/jfxds6j3iw
