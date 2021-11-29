NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man has died after he was shot multiple times in North Hollywood on Monday evening. A few hours after the incident, he succumbed to his injuries at a nearby medical facility.
The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Houston Street at around 7:30 p.m.
Authorities had set up a perimeter in hopes of apprehending a suspect, but initial attempts proved unsuccessful as the suspect had already fled the area.
There is no information on the relationship between the two men involved.
They are now investigating the incident – searching for both a motive and the suspect at large.