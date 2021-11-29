CYPRESS (CBSLA) — One of the two horses injured in a race at Los Alamitos on Sunday has died, state officials confirmed Monday.
During Sunday's seventh race, 2-year-old fillys Conchita and Not This World were both vanned off with injuries.
Conchita fell and suffered a fatal injury. No information was available Monday on Not This World’s condition.
Both horses are owned by Ed Allred, who is also the owner of the Los Alamitos Race Course.
Conchita, who was trained by James Glenn Jr. and whose jockey was Henry Lopez, is the 10th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year, according to the California Horse Racing Board.
Los Alamitos was placed on probation last summer after a number of racehorses died at the track. At least 20 died in 2020 from racing or training injuries, while another 10 were found to have died from gastrointestinal or other illnesses.
